InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with Mohawk Group Co-Founder & CEO Yaniv Sarig

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Yaniv Sarig, co-founder and CEO of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK), a technology-enabled consumer products company, recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview, Sarig provided an overview of Mohawk, a consumer products company that leverages data and artificial intelligence to provide its customers with the products they want in an efficient manner. He also discussed the vision for the company, expounded on Mohawk’s business model and described his personal game-changing moment.

“Our vision is not an easy one. We’re trying to disrupt an entire industry. We’re basically trying to reinvent the way consumer companies operate online,” he said. “We believe there’s an opportunity to rebuild the traditional consumer company with a mix of technology and national supply chain. That’s a big vision and sometimes you might find yourself saying, ‘Maybe we should have gone for something a little less ambitious.’ As an entrepreneur with a big dream, nothing really prepares you for all the challenges.”

“We want to build the consumer platform of the future. Right now, our revenue is driven by our own brands operating on top of our platform,” Sarig continued. “We think of our business as having three legs. The biggest one is we build our own products. In the last six months we’ve accelerated the second leg, which is M&A – acquiring small, native digital brands. And the third leg, which we just started doing recently, is offering our platform as a service.”

“I lost someone very close a long time ago and something changed in my mind, the realization that we all have a finite time in this life and it’s really our duty to people we lose and people we love that we make the most of it. So, don’t be afraid to take risks, to go out there and give it all you got and smile along the way,” he explained. “The journey, as difficult as it is with ups and downs and challenges, that’s the best part – having fun, not letting fear stop us from going after our dreams is one of the most monumental things anyone can understand.”

Throughout the interview, Sarig also talked about his personal background, growing up in Europe and Israel, serving in the IDF Special Forces, the importance of embracing and learning from failure, and how perseverance and team loyalty are critical to business success.

View the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries (“Mohawk”), is a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company that uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. Mohawk predominantly operates through online retail channels such as Amazon and Walmart. In addition to Healing Solutions, Mohawk has 11 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (i.e., dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty-related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics. Mohawk was founded on the premise that if a company selling consumer packaged goods was founded today, it would apply artificial intelligence and machine learning, the synthesis of massive quantities of data and the use of social proof to validate high caliber product offerings as opposed to over-reliance on brand value and other traditional marketing tactics. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.mohawkgp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

