Global Water Resources Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Global Water Resources management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10013048

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.gwresources.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 18, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10013048



About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 16 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:

Michael Liebman

CFO and SVP

Tel (480) 999-5104

mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact