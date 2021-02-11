Governor Cooper Signs COVID-19 Relief Bill into Law

Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bill into law:
Governor Cooper shared this statement on SB 36:
"This pandemic continues to strain communities across our state, and this investment of federal funds in critical areas will help us defeat COVID-19 and build back a stronger and more resilient North Carolina."
