Governor Cooper Signs COVID-19 Relief Bill into Law

Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bill into law:

Governor Cooper shared this statement on SB 36:

﻿"This pandemic continues to strain communities across our state, and this investment of federal funds in critical areas will help us defeat COVID-19 and build back a stronger and more resilient North Carolina."

