For Immediate Release: February 10, 2021

Contact: SD COVID-19 Joint Information Center

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Begins in South Dakota; Vaccination Age Dropped to 70 and Over Starting Next Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health announced today that starting tomorrow, Thursday, February 11th, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program (FRPP) will be activated in South Dakota. The FRPP for COVID-19 vaccination is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks, to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the United States.

“We welcome these retailers and their teams to the fight against COVID-19 in South Dakota,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “Our state’s impressive progress of ‘shots in arms’ will only be further strengthened by their participation. Together with our health care systems, and now these retailers, we continue innovating our distribution efforts to make COVID-19 vaccination easier and faster for all South Dakotans.”

The four retailers initially participating in South Dakota include: pharmacies supplied by Cardinal Health, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Lewis Drug and Walmart Pharmacy. The initial activation includes 13 retail sites statewide and all participating pharmacies will follow the already established PHASE I vaccination and priority group schedule. This announcement comes on the same week priority group D has started vaccinating those 75 and over. To find out which group an individual falls under according to South Dakota’s vaccination plan, click here.

Participating retail pharmacies in the state will receive an initial allotment of 2,600 doses a week total from the federal government, which is not subtracted from the state’s already established weekly allotment of approximately 13,500 doses. As vaccine supply increases in the future, participating locations and their designated allotment is also expected to increase accordingly.

The Department of Health also announced that beginning Monday, February 15th , the age for vaccinating those in Group 1D will be lowered to those who are 70 and older. This was previously 75 and over and will continue to be decreased in five-year increments in the coming weeks as vaccine supply allows. Individuals previously eligible but not vaccinated are encouraged to contact their vaccinating provider HERE to schedule their vaccination.

To view all participating retailers in South Dakota, CLICK HERE.

For additional information and the latest resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.

COVID-19 Community Pharmacy Vaccination Locations