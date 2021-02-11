Missouri Attorney General Schmitt Launches Bicentennial Campaign

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today the launch of a campaign to honor Missouri’s Bicentennial. Using the slogan “Missouri Leading the Way,” the campaign will work to honor Missouri’s past, present, and future through social media and the launch of a new award and program.

“This is a very exciting year for the people of the great state of Missouri, as we celebrate 200 years of statehood. Throughout the year, we will highlight our stories of firsts, of who we are and our dreams of who we will become. We come together as one state, bound together by our history and our potential for reaching new heights of greatness,” said Attorney General Schmitt. Missouri was officially incorporated as the 24th state in the union on August 10, 1821. To celebrate Missouri’s 200 years of statehood, throughout the year, the Attorney General’s Office will honor Missouri’s past, present, and future as a state. To honor Missouri’s past, through social media videos and graphics, the AGO will tell stories of Missouri’s pioneers, trailblazers, innovators, and the many, many instances of Missouri’s “firsts.” The video launching that social media push can be found here: https://youtu.be/UmQr-5reoGU To celebrate Missouri’s present, the AGO launched its “Attorney General Honors Initiative,” which will recognize Missourians who go above and beyond to serve their community or help fellow Missourians. The first award was given to Gary Kremer of the Missouri State Historical Society last week for his work in preserving and promoting Missouri’s history. Pictures from the event can be found here: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmUdFpEr In looking to Missouri’s future, the AGO will launch the “AGO Tocqueville Society,” a program that will be available to Missouri’s high school students focusing on civic education and learning more about Missouri’s history. More details and the application process for this program will be made available later this year. While the actual date of Missouri’s Bicentennial is in August, the AGO will begin its Bicentennial push this month and will continue to publish digital media and recognize Missourians throughout the year. Missourians are also encouraged to visit the State Historical Society’s Bicentennial website to learn more about the Bicentennial itself and what their local community may be doing to celebrate Missouri’s 200 years as a state.

