University of Sharjah collaborates with ECI to train, educate students in business leadership and trade finance
(From left to right) Abdalla Al Hosani, Director of Commercial and Distribution at ECI and Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, and (on the screen) Prof. Sherif Sedky, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs of UOS and senior officials from UOS, during the signing
• The two institutions to participate in various areas of cooperation aimed at providing the pupils education and internship opportunities to help prepare them in their career endeavours
• ECI to provide internship programmes for University of Sharjah (UOS) students as a prerequisite for graduation, participate in the university events as guest speakers, and support the university through participating in its graduate programmes, specifically in relevant topics of studies such as geopolitical risks, trade credit insurance, and risk underwriting.
• UOS to support ECI in identifying and selecting suitable students in required and relevant graduate programmes and majors to be hired at ECI for a suitable role
The University of Sharjah (UOS) has signed an agreement with Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, in order to undertake initiatives aimed at training and educating the students to become competent leaders and professionals in the industry.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Prof. Sherif Sedky, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs of UOS and Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, in the presence of Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor of Community Affairs of UOS and senior officials from both entities.
Commenting on this collaboration, Sedky said: “UOS is keen to partner with various local entities as it helps uncover the needs of the labor market and future challenges, thus pushing us to continuously improve the programs and courses of the university. By doing so, we ensure the graduation of a skilled generation capable of confidently entering the labor market based on its requirements, while keeping pace with its needs. This agreement and many other collaborations with other local partners in various fields is a clear interpretation of the university’s five-year strategic plan put under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah.”
“This collaboration in providing training and career enhancement for our students reflects the shared goal of UOS and ECI in realising the full potential of Emirati citizens as future frontrunners in business. We wish to instill a leadership culture across our institution, and engage young minds at an early stage so that they can penetrate this vital industry in the UAE, and build their future career,” he added.
Meanwhile, Falcioni said: “We are truly honoured to enter into this agreement with the University of Sharjah and support them in providing the students with the required knowledge, skills, and competencies, that will help propel their career pursuits towards greater heights in the future. Beyond our staunch mandate to support UAE businesses in line with the country’s vision 2021, it is also part of our commitment to advance and empower Emiratis towards becoming more effective professionals that can dominate the global sphere. We are confident that with this deal, we can help shape the competence of young citizens on a professional front. After all, they are the future of our industry and the country’s success.”
Under the partnership, ECI will provide internship programmes for UOS students as a prerequisite for graduation, as well as participate in the university events as guest speakers—particularly in beneficial topics related to management, leadership, nationalisation, and work etiquettes.
Various experts at ECI will also support the university through participating in its graduate programmes, specifically in relevant topics of studies such as geopolitical risks, trade credit insurance, and risk underwriting.
UOS, on the other hand, will support ECI in identifying and selecting suitable students in required and relevant graduate programmes and majors to be hired at ECI for a suitable role. It will also form an Industry Advisory Committee to look at and develop potential training programmes related to the core business of ECI.
ECI has always been keen to educating relevant individuals and entities towards achieving highest level of excellence in the industry. It has enrolled several of its team members in Aman Union Certification Programmes to help them attain utmost knowledge in terms of core insurance skills and business strategies—under the guidance and training of leading finance and credit insurance practitioners as well as respected names in the academic and financial spheres.
The Aman Union Certification Programmes are deemed vital for professionals seeking to enrich their business intelligence in insurance and credit finance spheres. The move to enlist its employees in the distinguished training is part of ECI’s keenness to continuously advance expertise in the field of trade credit insurance and to stay strongly committed to its mandate of consistently providing utmost support for UAE businesses.
Meanwhile, established in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al-Qassimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, UOS is a comprehensive academic institution offering more than 95 programmes, including diplomas, BSc/BA’s, MSc/MA’s/MBA’s, PhD’s and a specialist Executive MBA (EMBA) programme. It is deemed as a pioneer in academia, scientific research, and the arts in the UAE and the GCC region. All programmes are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with several of them—such as Engineering, Communication, Science and Business—attaining international accreditation.
With over 16,500 students representing 100 nationalities, the university is critically acclaimed for being a major international centre for learning, research, culture and education.
