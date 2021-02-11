Torsion Talk Podcast To Launch Virtual Door Dealer Conference in 2021
First-ever door dealer conference for dealers, by dealers. Dealers will learn how to grow their business and make more profit.
Now is not the time to cancel, it’s the time to get creative. Dealers need each other right now. Things are changing, we have to change with them.”BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torsion Talk Podcast has announced that on April 1st - 2nd, they are hosting a first for the door industry: Virtual Door Dealer Conference 2021, for dealers, by dealers. In the wake of the door industry expo being canceled, this virtual conference is the perfect opportunity for dealers and manufacturers to come together and make the industry better.
— Ryan Lucia
The Virtual Door Dealer Conference will be held online April 1st - 2nd. It’s a two day conference with keynote speakers, breakout sessions, roundtable discussions, and much more. To bring this conference to the next level, VDDC will also integrate gamification, giving attendees the chance to win $10,000, and host incredible speakers including Mike Rowe, Lt Col Waldo Waldman, and Mike Michalowicz. This virtual conference is a first for the door industry in many aspects. It will be the first virtual conference and first conference put on by dealers. Torsion Talk is also excited about the response from industry suppliers in regards to sponsorship opportunities.
Ryan Lucia, the host and founder of Torsion Talk Podcast, gave a statement, “Now is not the time to cancel, it’s the time to get creative. Dealers need each other right now. I attended the Virtual Home Service Super Summit in 2020, and over 20,000 people attended that virtual conference. That conference is now the single largest virtual conference in history per the Guinness Book of World Records. It was amazing; I was able to watch from my phone and interact with people. Nothing replaces the real thing, but it saved me thousands in flights, hotels, food, etc. My staff also attended a virtual conference recently. We actually sat in the conference room and all watched together on the big screen. Things are changing, we have to change with them.” With virtual conferences becoming a successful trend in response to COVID, Ryan Lucia and his team have found the perfect opportunity to bring dealers together even as people have to remain apart. To register for the Virtual Door Dealer Conference, go to doordealerconference.com.
Torsion Talk Podcast is a door industry podcast that is dedicated to entertaining and educating the door industry through interviews, live events, and educational courses. The focus is business owners, managers, and office staff in the door industry. Torsion Talk, through three seasons of podcasting, has had over 35,000 downloads/plays. Torsion Talk would also like to recognize the sponsors who so graciously support the podcast including Sommer USA, Surewinder, and Schweiss Door. Torsion Talk is part of Such n Such Media, a company dedicated to helping garage door dealers grow their businesses online.
