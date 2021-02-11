Ice delays MDC trout stockings for winter fishing in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Prolonged sub-freezing temperatures and ice have delayed a fresh stocking of rainbow trout in community lakes in the Kansas City area. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocks trout several times during winter in partnership with local communities. Anglers then have a chance to catch a cold-water fish species in a close-to-home fishing opportunity.

Current weather conditions have delayed a February stocking, said Jake Colehour, MDC fisheries management biologist. More trout will be stocked once temperatures rise to near or above freezing.

Lakes stocked with rainbow trout in the Kansas City area include:

Coot and Plover lakes, MDC’s James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area at Lee’s Summit.

Chaumiere Lake, Kansas City Parks and Recreation.

Capitol Federal Sports Complex, Liberty.

Johnston Lake, Raymore.

Jesse James Park Lake, Kearney.

Cleveland Lake, Belton

Trout were stocked last autumn in Honker Pond at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area for fishing by youths age 15 or under. They may keep trout up to a limit of four if they have a Missouri trout permit.

Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 need a valid fishing permit. Non-residents over 15 need a state fishing permit. Anglers wishing to keep the trout they catch also need a Missouri trout fishing permit.

The most up-to-date information on MDC’s winter trout stockings in the KC metro area is available by calling the trout hotline at 816-525-0300, press 2 at the recorded prompt.

Tips for catching winter trout in urban lakes are found in an online Missouri Conservationist magazine story, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zpq. For more information on urban winter trout fishing throughout Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoH.