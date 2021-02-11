Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department of Transportation Seeks Public Input for Proposed Project to Reconstruct Highway 28 from Estelline to Highway 15

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Contact Paul Nikolas, Road Design Engineer at 605-367-5680

WATERTOWN, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a virtual public meeting until March 5 to inform and obtain comments from area residents on the proposed project to reconstruct Highway 28 from Estelline to Highway 15. The proposed project will include grading, interim surfacing, replace street RCBC (Reinforced Concrete Box Culvert), and approach slab.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the department is posting project information on the department’s website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1608 rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. The project website provides presentation materials including a video presentation, maps, site background data, project scope, and schedule. 

Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to participate in the virtual public meeting. Comments and questions on the virtual public meeting will be accepted until March 5, 2021. Members of the public may submit questions or provide comments by completing an online form on the site, or by calling 605-367-5680.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). 

For further information regarding this project, contact Paul Nikolas, road design engineer at 605-367-5680 or by email at Paul.Nikolas@state.sd.us.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

- 30 -

