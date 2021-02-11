Rentschler Biopharma establishes Center of Excellence for cell and gene therapy in the UK

New enterprise, Rentschler ATMP Ltd., is part of continuous innovation at Rentschler Biopharma and supports ongoing strategic international expansion

Center of Excellence to address the gap in capacity and support for early-stage innovators in cell and gene therapy

Collaboration with the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult to facilitate and accelerate the creation of this new initiative, in Europe’s largest cell and gene therapy hub



/EIN News/ -- LAUPHEIM, Germany and STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced that the Company is establishing a Center of Excellence for cell and gene therapy, which will be located in Stevenage, UK. With the newly formed UK subsidiary, Rentschler ATMP Ltd., the CDMO will establish development and manufacturing capability in Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs). The Company’s UK site is being set up at an already existing facility run by the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) through a unique collaborative model. Over the next five years, Rentschler Biopharma plans to make a significant investment at the site to set up state-of-the-art manufacturing of viral vectors for clinical supply and expects to be ready for cGMP manufacturing by the first half of 2022.

Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, said: “With more than 1000 cell and gene therapies currently in clinical development, the demand for manufacturing capabilities and support is ever increasing. Leveraging our specific expertise in process development and manufacturing for challenging molecules with highest quality and within demanding timelines, we are ideally suited to implement this knowledge in the field of viral vector production for new modalities. Our well-planned move into this growing area of biopharmaceuticals fits well with our strategic plans to expand internationally – ensuring proximity to our clients and important biopharma hubs.”

Rentschler Biopharma will continue its well-established practice of forming true partnerships with its clients. At this new Center of Excellence, the company plans to partner with entrepreneurial players to enable them to transform their ideas into real products with the potential to treat and even cure patients with serious and life-threatening diseases. Rentschler Biopharma utilizes a highly flexible business model that addresses the specific needs of each client.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer best-in-class formulation development along the biopharmaceutical value chain, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,000 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. In Stevenage, UK, Rentschler Biopharma launched a company dedicated to cell and gene therapies, Rentschler ATMP Ltd.

