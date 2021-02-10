No7 Unstoppable Together Job Summit, in Partnership With Hello Sunshine, the Female Quotient and Fortune to Take Place on February 24

Free Virtual Conference Tackling the “SHEcession” to Feature Tamron Hall, Arianna Huffington, Padma Lakshmi, Eve Rodsky, Maria Shriver, Kate Walsh and Many More

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Hello Sunshine announced the No7 Unstoppable Together Job Summit, hosted by global beauty brand No7 in partnership with The Female Quotient and FORTUNE . The free virtual event will take place on February 24 from 4:00PM-8:00PM ET. Meant for women who have left or are on the brink of leaving the workforce as a result of the pandemic, No7’s Unstoppable Together Summit will address what the Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR) states is one of the most pressing issues in women’s lives today – the SHEcession, a recession that disproportionately affects women. Featured speakers will include Tamron Hall, Arianna Huffington, Eve Rodsky, Maria Shriver and Kate Walsh among others. For more information and to register for the conference, please visit: www.no7beauty.com/unstoppable .

“Over 2.4 million women have been forced out of the workforce since March 2020, and 1 in 4 women still in their jobs say they’re on the brink of leaving citing the workload at home is too much,” said Eve Rodsky, conference speaker and author the New York Times bestselling book Fair Play. “The purpose of this summit is to provide women with the tools they need to either remain or get back in the workforce.”

Hosted by global beauty brand No7, the free, four-hour virtual conference will consist of workshops, networking sessions, and panels led by women advocacy thought leaders. Topics covered will include “The SHEcession and How We Can Move Towards a SHEcovery,” “Creating Consciousness in Balancing the Workload at Home,” “Hiring Round Up: Practical Tips to Get Back to Work,” and “The Impact of the SHEcession on Mental Health and How Corporations Can Learn to Create The Future of Work,” among others.

Speakers will include:

Anisha Raghavan, Chief Marketing Officer, No7 Beauty Company North America

Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO, Thrive Global

Daisy Auger-Dominguez, Chief People Officer, VICE Media Group

Dr. C. Nicole Mason, President and Chief Executive, Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR)

Ellen McGirt, Editorial Director, FORTUNE Connect; Senior Editor, FORTUNE

Eve Rodsky, Author, Fair Play

Kate Walsh, Actress, Businesswoman, and Founder of Boyfriend

Maria Shriver, Award-Winning Journalist, Author, and Founder of The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement

Marissa King, Professor of Organizational, Behavior, Yale School of Management

Mary Dillon, CEO, Ulta Beauty

Michelle King, Author, The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers That Are Holding Women Back at Work

Minda Harts, Author, The Memo: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table, and Founder and CEO, The Memo, LLC

Padma Lakshmi, Writer, Television Host and Producer

Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient

Tamron Hall, Award-winning TV host, Journalist and Philanthropist



The Unstoppable Job Summit comes on the heels of No7’s brand film “Unstoppable Together”, a female-produced film that captures the feeling and magnitude of the SHEcession's impact on women, created by WPP WBA team in partnership with Berlin Cameron, VMLY&R and DeVries. For more information and to register for the conference, please visit: www.no7beauty.com/unstoppable and share with friends using #unstoppabletogether.

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine is a media company that puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms – from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese’s Book Club. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members. Reese’s Book Club sparks conversation–online and in real life- with many of its bestselling picks developed and produced for the screen by Hello Sunshine.

About No7

Launched in the U.K. in 1935, the No7 brand has been rewriting beauty history for over 85 years, with the aim of helping women look and feel their best every day. The No7 team continues to invest in ground-breaking research and development, responding to the ever-changing needs of its millions of customers every day. From No7's range of clinically proven age-defying serums, to the breakthrough No7 Match Made service, No7 customers believe in the power of our products as much as we do. No7 sits within the Global Brands portfolio of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise.

About The Female Quotient

The Female Quotient is a female-owned business advancing equality in the workplace through the power of collaboration.Founded by Shelley Zalis in 2013, The Female Quotient partners with leading brands to bring visibility to the women, create actions and accountability for change, and help companies close the gender gaps across parity, pipeline, and policy. Through its signature Equality Lounge™, which takes place virtually and at global events including the World Economic Forum (Davos), CES, and Cannes Lions, The Female Quotient has created the world’s largest community of women in business rising up to transform workplace culture.

