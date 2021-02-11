Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Testing Market Surges During COVID-19 Pandemic

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth

Early detection plays a key role in treating COVID-19 patients. The real time or RT-PCR technique is a highly sensitive and specific testing method that can deliver a reliable diagnosis in as fast as three hours, unlike the other laboratory tests that take an average of 6 to 8 hours. Real time polymerase chain reaction testing is significantly faster and has a lower potential for contamination or errors as the entire process is within a closed tube. Therefore, currently it is considered to be the most accurate method available for detection of the coronavirus. This has created a huge demand for PCR testing kits in the PCR testing industry.

The polymerase chain reaction and real-time polymerase chain reaction testing market consists of sales of PCR and real-time PCR testing services and its related products. PCR and real time PCR testing establishments manufacture, develop or deploy the related devices, reagents and services, to detect and measure the DNA (or RNA) in a sample. It finds its applications in cloning, genotyping, mutation testing, paternity testing, sequencing and microarrays.

The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market was expected to grow from $7.5 billion in 2019 to about $22.4 billion in 2020 as there was a surge in the number of tests being conducted for the diagnosis of COVID-19. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $10.1 billion at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2023.

