Mergers And Acquisitions Among Companies Trend In The Personal Computers Market

Personal Computers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Personal Computers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Personal computer industry trends include mergers and acquisitions among companies. In June 2018, Sharp Corporation, a Japan-based company that designs and manufactures electronic products, acquired Toshiba Corporation for approximately $36 million. The acquisition involves the transfer of 80.1% of outstanding shares from Toshiba Corporation to Sharp Corporation, which will not only allow the company to have access to the PC market again but also to manufacture devices more cheaply under the umbrella of Foxconn. Toshiba Corporation is Japan-based multinational engineering, and electronics conglomerate corporation. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling smartphones and tablets in Japan and other electronic products such as laptops and LEDs to the rest of the world.

TBRC’s personal computer market research report is segmented by product type into desktop, notebook, workstation, others, by distribution channel into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), and by application into consumer, commercial, industrial.

The global personal computer market size is expected to grow from $145.73 billion in 2020 to $161.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The PC market is expected to reach $224.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

