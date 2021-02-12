Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Biggest Online Escape Room Giveaway Closes In Two Days

USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biggest Online Escape Room Giveaway, with 21 online escape rooms valued at $3200 at stake, will close for entries on Sunday, February 14th, at 10:00 AM Central Standard Time.

7 escape rooms from across the world, including big-ticket brands such as Gamescape, Fuzzy Logic Escape Room, Prison Escape and Hourglass Escapes, teamed up to organize the giveaway.

Also involved were well-known brand Up The Game, and SEO ORB, an escape room marketing firm.

What’s at stake?
The sweepstakes will have 3 winners.

Each winner will be entitled to one online escape game at each partner escape room, making it a total of 7 escape games for each winner.
The winner is entitled to have a number of their friends with them on the games; the exact details will depend on the individual escape rooms.

This is the first giveaway ever to be held on such a scale in escape room history.

The winners will be selected via a sweepstakes to be held in a Facebook Event. Details will be announced in due course on the giveaway website and in the official giveaway Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/escaperoomfans.

*****
For further information, please visit the website https://escaperoomgiveaways.com, or contact support@escaperoomgiveaways.com.

Piyush Agarwal
SEO ORB Digital Soltuions
