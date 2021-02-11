Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Meeting Notice: Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council Meeting / NWTF Grant Hearings

March 8 - 12, 2021

The Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council will hold their buisiness meeting and the 2021 Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant hearings virtually March 8 -12, 2021.

A meeting agenda will be posted soon.

To receive information to join the virtual meeting, please contact Carol Bearden, Noxious Weed Program Specialist, at (406) 444-7880 or cbearden@mt.gov. 

Click here to learn more about the Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council.

