Suspects Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 4600 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Friday, January 22, 2021, in the 4600 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:35 am, the suspects entered an unattended running vehicle at the listed location. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/KiWC5trqLVQ

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.