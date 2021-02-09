MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

February 1, 2021 to February 8, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 1, 2021, through Monday, February 8, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 40 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Illinois Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-014-545

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Dominic Lamar Scales, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Resting Arrest, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 21-014-624

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Ronald Bell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 21-014-693

A Walther PPK 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-014-726

A Heckler & Koch .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Billy Byers, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-014-771

A Ruger P89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Tobias Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-014-807

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

A Taurus .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-014-834

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 46th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Demetrice Littles, of District Heights, MD, 26-year-old Travis Wright, of Northeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Lamar Perkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 21-014-993

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Xenia Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jeffery Leon Chappell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-015-117

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-015-148

A 7.62mm caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Nyjell Outler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-015-243

A Taurus 82 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4200 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-015-248

Thursday, February 4, 2021

A Kahr Arms 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6500 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Davontai Treshon Brooks, of Northwest, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-015-436

A Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of R Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-015-536

A Ruger EC92 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old DeAngelo Porter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CN: 21-015-643

A Browning Arms 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Tyshawn Watson, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-015-672

A Star Kibar .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of A Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Dominique Kennedy-Orange, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Pistol, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-015-687

A Volunteer 12 gauge shotgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2100 block of I Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-015-733

An H&K BB gun was recovered in the Unit block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-015-825

Friday, February 5, 2021

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old James Hall, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-016-241

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 21-016-242

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 21-016-243

Saturday, February 6, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Beck Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-016-326

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old John Livingston, of Morningside, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying Excessive Amounts of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-016-347

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-016-398

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) and a Phantom BB gun were recovered in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-016-619

Sunday, February 7, 2021

A Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Zyaire Flemmings, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-016-810