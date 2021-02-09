Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,706 in the last 365 days.

MPD Launches Task Force to Address Carjackings, Auto Thefts and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the creation of a task force to address the increase in carjackings, auto thefts, and unauthorized use of vehicle offenses across the District of Columbia. The taskforce consists of a team of detectives specialized in robberies and violent crimes. On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, MPD joined Director David Do, of the Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV) and Director of Business Development and Strategy Sybongile Cook, of the Deputy Mayor for Planning & Economic Development (DMPED) to announce this initiative.

 

Washington, DC, along with other major cities around the nation, are experiencing an increase in carjackings, auto thefts, and unauthorized use of vehicle offenses in communities. As a way to combat these crimes, MPD assigned a dedicated group of detectives to this task force with the primary responsibility of addressing and reducing these crimes. MPD is the lead law enforcement agency of the task force, with assistance from federal law enforcement including the FBI and ATF Washington Field Offices and the US Attorney’s Office. Additional partners include the Office of the Attorney General, Metro Transit Police, Prince George’s County Police, Montgomery County Police, the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, the Department of Forensic Sciences, and the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency.

 

MPD has also engaged with our partners at DFHV and DMPED to alert local businesses of the increase in crime. DFHV and DMPED have been instrumental in reaching delivery drivers for local restaurants and retail establishments in the District. The goal is to not only address the ongoing crime, but to also equip communities and residents with tips for staying safe.

 

Below are ways that drivers can avoid becoming a target of these crimes:

 

  • Always lock your car
  • Never leave your vehicle idling/running unattended – even if your key fob is on you, someone can still drive off with your car until it stops or gas runs out
  • Always keep track of your keys, never leave them inside the vehicle
  • Do not leave children unattended inside your vehicle
  • Park in a safe spot
  • Stay alert and aware of your surroundings
  • If you see suspicious activity, report it anonymously by calling 202-727-9099
  • If you are a victim of a crime, report it immediately by calling 911

 

Visit MPD’s website for more information on how to stay safe: https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/auto-theft-prevention

 

You just read:

MPD Launches Task Force to Address Carjackings, Auto Thefts and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.