MPD Launches Task Force to Address Carjackings, Auto Thefts and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the creation of a task force to address the increase in carjackings, auto thefts, and unauthorized use of vehicle offenses across the District of Columbia. The taskforce consists of a team of detectives specialized in robberies and violent crimes. On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, MPD joined Director David Do, of the Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV) and Director of Business Development and Strategy Sybongile Cook, of the Deputy Mayor for Planning & Economic Development (DMPED) to announce this initiative.

Washington, DC, along with other major cities around the nation, are experiencing an increase in carjackings, auto thefts, and unauthorized use of vehicle offenses in communities. As a way to combat these crimes, MPD assigned a dedicated group of detectives to this task force with the primary responsibility of addressing and reducing these crimes. MPD is the lead law enforcement agency of the task force, with assistance from federal law enforcement including the FBI and ATF Washington Field Offices and the US Attorney’s Office. Additional partners include the Office of the Attorney General, Metro Transit Police, Prince George’s County Police, Montgomery County Police, the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, the Department of Forensic Sciences, and the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency.

MPD has also engaged with our partners at DFHV and DMPED to alert local businesses of the increase in crime. DFHV and DMPED have been instrumental in reaching delivery drivers for local restaurants and retail establishments in the District. The goal is to not only address the ongoing crime, but to also equip communities and residents with tips for staying safe.

Below are ways that drivers can avoid becoming a target of these crimes:

Always lock your car

Never leave your vehicle idling/running unattended – even if your key fob is on you, someone can still drive off with your car until it stops or gas runs out

Always keep track of your keys, never leave them inside the vehicle

Do not leave children unattended inside your vehicle

Park in a safe spot

Stay alert and aware of your surroundings

If you see suspicious activity, report it anonymously by calling 202-727-9099

If you are a victim of a crime, report it immediately by calling 911

Visit MPD’s website for more information on how to stay safe: https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/auto-theft-prevention