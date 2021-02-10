Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Fourth District.
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, January 24, 2020, at approximately 11:03 pm, in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast, the victim and suspect arranged a meeting through a dating app at the listed location. When the victim arrived, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and the additional suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 20-014-829
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at approximately 7:29 pm, in the 1300 block of Peabody Street, Northwest, the victim and suspect arranged a meeting through a dating app at the listed location. When the victim arrived, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and the additional suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-014-783
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Sunday, February 7, 2021, at approximately 4:34 pm, in the 4800 block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast, the victim and suspect arranged a meeting through a dating app at the listed location. When the victim arrived, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and struck the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-016-993
On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile female, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
###