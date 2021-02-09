Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3800 Block of Blaine Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce two arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in the 3800 block of Blaine Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:48 am, the suspects exited a vehicle, in front of a residence, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and fired into the residence. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Two of the suspects were apprehended by responding officers. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 20 year-old Raevyn Mullen, and 22 year-old Ahmaad Nelms, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

