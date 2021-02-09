Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3800 Block of Blaine Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce two arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in the 3800 block of Blaine Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:48 am, the suspects exited a vehicle, in front of a residence, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and fired into the residence. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Two of the suspects were apprehended by responding officers. No injuries were reported.

 

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 20 year-old Raevyn Mullen, and 22 year-old Ahmaad Nelms, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

