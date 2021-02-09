Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,705 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4100 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, February 6, 2021, in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:44 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Isaiah Glover, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 25 year-old Keith Hudson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4100 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.