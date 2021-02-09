Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4100 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, February 6, 2021, in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:44 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Isaiah Glover, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 25 year-old Keith Hudson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

