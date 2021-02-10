Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Parkland Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District and the Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in the 300 block of Parkland Place, Southeast.

At approximately 6:32 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun, threatened the victims, and made sexually explicit comments toward a juvenile victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 36 year-old James Petticolas, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Indecent Sexual Proposal of a Minor and Felony Threats.