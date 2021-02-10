Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,705 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Parkland Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District and the Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in the 300 block of Parkland Place, Southeast.

At approximately 6:32 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun, threatened the victims, and made sexually explicit comments toward a juvenile victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 36 year-old James Petticolas, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Indecent Sexual Proposal of a Minor and Felony Threats.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Parkland Place, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.