Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 500 Block of 12th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, December 31, 2020, in the 500 block of 12th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:50 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took US currency then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 41 year-old Marcus Sailas, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.