DNR to hold meeting to review hunting and trapping seasons and possible rule changes online

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 23, to review the recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested and time allows.

“We want people to attend this meeting, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

The meeting is open to the public and replaces the series of meetings held across the state. This online platform has a limit of 1,000 attendees and attendees must sign up to attend. Sign up in advance for this meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZ0qfuqsqz8jG9TAEH20gv500Jo_ VUSq5D8X A confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the meeting.

Comments collected will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

The DNR will hold an additional virtual meeting if there is a need.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.