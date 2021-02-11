US-Based B2B Media Publisher Valasys Media has Major Expansion plans for 2021!

Valasys Media, a globally acclaimed B2B Media Publisher aims to rank among the top 10 B2B Media Publishers in the US by the end of FY 2021-22.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading US-based B2B Media Publisher Valasys Media is aiming for a major global expansion drive in 2021, with aspiring plans to establish a presence in Europe and the Philippines, while focusing on strengthening its market in its prime geographies the US, UAE, and India. With COVID-19 serving to boost the demand for B2B marketing across the world, the organisation is also stepping up hiring this year.Valasys Media is a globally acclaimed B2B Media Publisher offering data-driven services including lead generation , appointment setting, event support, account-based marketing, lead nurturing, event promotion services, list building services, and content syndication, to name a few.Founded in the year 2015, the New Jersey headquartered company that aims to empower marketers with powerful insights is looking to touch a revenue of USD 34 million in the US, AED 10 million in the UAE and INR 300 million in India in FY 2021-22.“The COVID 19 pandemic brought unprecedented turmoil to the entire business fraternity and also forced organisations across industries to evolve to cope up with the new normal. At the same time, the pandemic also brought about a major digital push and boosted the demand for B2B marketing services. Having successfully accelerated the pace of embracing digital transformation and MarTech technologies last year, Valasys Media is now looking at major expansionary goals this year. Our expansion plans for 2021 include transcending beyond our primary geography of the USA and outspread our target audience base in the European region, mainly London. The Philippines is another new target market we aim to reach out to this year apart from strengthening our existing markets in India and the UAE,” said Mr. Mohammad Tareeq, CEO, Valasys Media.In line with its objective to expand its presence geographically as well as by adding new services to its bouquet, Valasys Media also plans to hire over 70 new employees this year primarily in the US, the UK, and India."We are aggressively looking to add new departments and services to our domain. For this purpose, we are also aiming to hire 70+ new employees. By building on our brand resonance, we also plan to maximise our revenue margins so that we are amongst the top 10 B2B Media Publishers within the U.S.A in terms of revenue and among the top 3 B2B Media Publishers in India. We are also anticipating on-boarding another 10-15 elite customers in the current year,” added Mr. Tareeq.Achieving greater personalisation and making services more experiential and intent-based for marketers is a priority for the organisation as it works to further improve and tailor its offerings to meet the widespread needs of its existing and potential customers.The amalgamation of intent-data in ABM strategy makes marketing and sales activities more targeted, personalised & better-informed. The company is also looking at extending the prime geographies for its niche services such as lead generation and database management. At the same time, channel partner additions are also on the cards."B2B marketing is increasingly turning towards greater personalisation. Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Intent-based solutions are therefore among our key focuses this year. Creating a personalised experience for potential target accounts and existing clients feeds the initial stage of account identification and lead scoring. Using intent-data to perform ABM will allow us to create personalised experiences for both the potential target accounts and existing clients. Simultaneously, we are focusing on bettering our content management and adopting an agile content strategy to improve our overall SEO game."Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics-based services are another key focus for Valasys Media. The organisation plans to help its clients make faster business decisions based on outputs and cognitive technologies.