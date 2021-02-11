Judges to View $100 Million in Ohio Rent Relief

Many Ohio courts will work with community action agencies to help those applying for the latest round of federal funding to prevent evictions.

Many Ohio courts will work with community action agencies to help those applying for the latest round of federal funding to prevent evictions.

Thousands of Ohioans at risk of eviction due to the coronavirus pandemic may receive much-needed assistance, with the state allocating additional federal funds to help with rent and utilities.

With a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) evictions moratorium set to expire on March 31, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that $100 million from the Federal Consolidated Appropriations Act will go toward residents behind on their rent or household services, such as water, natural gas, electric, oil, sewage, or trash removal.

“It’s important for our trial courts to be aware of this relief provided by Washington and administered though the state,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said.

“So many Ohioans are unable to make ends meet as this pandemic stretches on, and rental assistance addresses a basic need,” she said.

The Home Relief Grant, which is solely for residents who do not own their home, will be allocated among Ohio’s 47 community action agencies, which help low-income Ohioans struggling with housing issues.

Those seeking help need to apply with their local agency. In many municipalities, these groups work directly with the local courts.

To be eligible, applicants must be at or below 80% of their county’s area median income, which varies by county and the size of a household. Those seeking support must be financially struggling due to the pandemic and must show a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Those details can be validated in a moratorium declaration form. If an eviction has been filed in court, the tenant must file the form in the same court. Otherwise, a copy of the form can be given to the landlord.

After a three-month moratorium on eviction proceedings in 2020, Ohio courts have resumed eviction hearings for the past several months as a means to keep up with the volume of cases. The physical execution of evictions by local law enforcement agencies remain on hold.

Outstanding rental or utility payments that have been accrued since March 13,2020 are eligible for this program. Once back rent or bills are paid off, future aid can be awarded for three months at a time.