HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 10, 2021

Department of Health:

Vaccine Acceptance on the Rise in Hawai‘i 91% of respondents in a recent statewide survey plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a strong indication that attitudes about the vaccine are rapidly shifting since administration of the vaccinations first began in mid-December.

According to the survey commissioned by the DOH, 55% plan to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible and 36% will wait before receiving their vaccinations. The survey, conducted by Anthology Research from Dec. 30, 2020 to Jan. 11, 2021, included 445 adult Hawai‘i full-time residents statewide. Anthology has been tracking resident attitudes and behaviors relating to the pandemic on a regular basis since April 2020.

Previous surveys conducted by the Hawai‘i Department of Health and the University of Hawai‘i before the vaccinations were available in Hawai‘i showed about 50% of residents would accept COVID-19 vaccine, while the other half indicated they did not plan to get vaccinated or were still undecided.

“This is a positive change in a relatively short time,” said Dr. Elizabeth Char, DOH. “As we anticipated, those who were initially hesitant about getting the vaccine are now much more comfortable as they see family, friends, co-workers and others safely receiving their first and second doses.” Much more about the survey here: https://hawaiicovid19.com/hawaii-department-of-health-survey-shows-diverse-views-of-pandemic-and-responses/

View the survey report.

COVID-19 TRACKING STUDY

Prepared for the Hawai‘i Dept. of Health

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary is included each Wednesday.

56 New COVID-19 Cases and Five Additional Deaths Reported

DOH reports 56 new cases of coronavirus today. There were five (5) additional deaths.

This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Deaths:

Oʻahu

1 woman, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 man, 80-89 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Maui

1 man, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 man, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 man, 80-89 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 8, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 42 21,423 Hawai‘i 2 2,203 Maui 9 1,882 Kaua‘i 0 179 Moloka‘i 0 25 Lānaʻi 0 109 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 3 763 Total Cases 56 26,584++ Deaths 5 423

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/9/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-7, O‘ahu-49, Kauaʻi-0

++As a result of updated information, two cases on O‘ahu and one case out-of-state were removed from the counts.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

Crisis Counseling Available Statewide

Kū Makani, The Hawaiʻi Resiliency Project is now providing crisis counseling support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trained crisis counselors are available to listen, provide connections to local resources, and help sort through complicated feelings of stress, worry, sadness, hopelessness, and confusion. During these difficult times, it can be helpful to gain the support of a counselor. By calling the free and anonymous crisis line, a Kū Makani counselor provides a safe and judgement free space to talk and discover connections you may need. If you’re facing a crisis, or simply need to talk, contact 1-800-753-6879 and press 1 to ask for a Kū Makani Crisis Counselor.

Department of Public Safety :

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports 38 inmate test results as part of mass testing efforts underway at the facility. Of that number, four (4) were positive and 34 were negative. The total positive inmate cases are at 12. No MCCC staff have reported having COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reports one (1) positive staff result and one (1) staff recovery. HCF also reports that the remaining three (3) inmate cases have been medically cleared as no longer active COVID-19 cases. That means Halawa is now clear of all active inmate cases. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reports one (1) positive staff result. There were 29 negative OCCC inmate test results received. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

8,551 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 8,551people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 4,558 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,409 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Hawai‘i Safe Travels News

Additional Airlines Offering Mainland Testing on a Trial Basis

CLEAR’s Health Pass technology for COVID-19 screening of inbound travelers is being added to the state’s Safe Travels Program. Starting February 18th, travelers on select flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) through Delta Air Lines and United Airlines can enroll and use the technology to securely link their negative COVID-19 test results to their verified identity before traveling.

See all, current Trusted Testing and Travel partners here: Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/ Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]