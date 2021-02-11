SUZIE’S ORGANIC GETS A WIN IN COURT BATTLE WITH ANHEUSER-BUSCH

Small town independent Brewer scores one for the little guy

PENDLETON, OREGON, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer, brewed and packaged in Pendleton, Oregon, launched its product line in July 2020 after obtaining its national USDA organic certification from the USDA’s National Organic Program in June 2020. Under this national certification program, businesses that meet specific national standards may display the “USDA Organic” seal on their products and may also represent in their advertising that those products have received national USDA organic certification.

On February 9, 2021, Judge Michael H. Simon of the United States District Court for the District of Oregon issued an order requiring Anheuser-Busch to immediately stop falsely claiming that its product – Michelob ULTRA Organic Hard Seltzer – is the only or first national USDA certified organic hard seltzer on the market. It is false for Anheuser-Busch to say this, the judge said, because Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer is certified organic under the USDA’s National Organic Program and was certified under the national program before Michelob Ultra was. The Temporary Restraining Order is available here: https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/38136750/Suzies_Brewery_Company_v_AnheuserBusch_Companies,_LLC_et_al

According to Suzie’s President Chris Barhyte, “Suzie’s Brewery is very pleased with the order. As the judge said, “Truth matters,” and Suzie’s is pleased that the court has ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop making false and misleading statements in advertisements. Suzie’s is excited to be able to move forward with the promotion and sale of Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer on an even playing field.”

About Suzie’s: Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer is brewed and packaged in Pendleton, Oregon by Suzie’s Brewery Company. Suzie’s lineup includes the following 5 organic flavors: CitrusFlip, KiwiMango, VeryBerry, Peachy and Naked. The seltzers are packaged in 12-can multipacks featuring all flavors and in 6-packs of each individual flavor.

For more information about Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer visit www.suzieshardseltzer.com

Headquartered in Pendleton, Oregon, Suzie’s Brewery Company is committed to producing the most delectable, thirst-quenching organic hard seltzer available. Our brews speak to the young, health-conscious culture leading active lifestyles and seeking adventure around every bend. We want to set everyone free in the middle of nowhere with a can of Suzie’s Hard Seltzer. You can learn more about us at suzieshardseltzer.com and follow us on social media. And please, think before you drink.

