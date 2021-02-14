Oromoon Launches Astrology Dating App after Mercury Retrograde on March 11th
From Finance to Finding Love, Latinx Astrologer launches a mindful astrology dating app rooted in the art of awareness.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oromoon, an astrologically-informed dating app rooted in the art of awareness launches after Mercury Retrograde on March 11th, 2021.
Having worked in the finance world, Latinx Astrologer Stephanie Whaley witnessed how different communication styles, different personalities, and different avenues of stress can have a significant impact on emotional well-being. By introducing modernized spiritual tools (such as astrology) into her rubric, Stephanie utilized the power of mindset to inspire synergy and boost morale among her colleagues. She now wants to apply the power of astrology to love, and is launching Oromoon with a mission to “elevate confidence and spirituality in an age of uncertainty.”
“With an over-stimulated dating scene, it dawned on me that curiosity and mindfulness were the keys to unlocking the best relationships, beginning with the one with ourselves,” said Stephanie Whaley, Founder and CEO of Oromoon. “Our team is excited to introduce a dating app that incorporates an ancient social practice to help strengthen our confidence, awaken our self-awareness, and foster authentic connections. We pair you with like-minded individuals based on extensive analysis of your personal horoscope, birth chart, compatibility, and much more.”
Oromoon’s goal is to bridge mindful dating and introspection into a single platform. The app will be available in the App store on March 11th, 2021 conveniently after Mercury is no longer retrograde. Do you believe in love at first sign? If so, sign up for Oromoon’s waitlist here: https://www.oromoon.com
ABOUT OROMOON
Founded in 2019 by Stephanie Whaley, Oromoon is an astrology dating app that aims to elevate confidence through self-discovery and reflection. Their platform features tools that address one’s emotional, psychological, and physical needs. Oromoon translates your unique birth chart and pairs you with the most compatible matches through conscious dating efforts and introspection.
OM Media
Oromoon
media@oromoon.com