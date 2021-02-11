Kreidler calls for special enrollment for all state-regulated health insurers

February 8, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued an emergency order directing state-regulated health insurers to open a special enrollment from Feb. 15 through May 15 for people who are uninsured.

The special enrollment aligns with President Biden’s executive order to re-open the federal health insurance marketplace during the same timeframe.

“Over 600,000 people in Washington state don’t have health insurance,” said Kreidler. “The more people who are insured, the better. The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on our state and expanding access to health insurance is an important step.”

Anyone who doesn’t have health insurance can buy a plan directly from an insurer or through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. The Exchange is also offering a special enrollment from Feb. 15 through May 15.

If you buy a plan through the Exchange, you may qualify for federal help paying your premium.

Anyone who buys insurance by the 15th of the month will have coverage starting the next month. People who already have a health plan are not able to change plans during the special enrollment period.

