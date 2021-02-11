When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 09, 2021 FDA Publish Date: February 10, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat and tree nuts Company Name: Dole Fresh Vegetables Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit

Company Announcement

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling two lot codes of Dole™ Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit.

Description UPC Best If Used by Date Lot Code Dole™ Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit 0-71430-00034-2 02-11-21 W02702A W02702B

This recall is due to possible undeclared allergens (wheat and tree nuts) in Dole™ Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit. The dressing and topping kit (masterpack) designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses nor allergic reactions have been reported to date in association with the recall. However, people who have an allergy to wheat and tree nuts may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product lot code and Best if Used by Date are located on the upper right corner of each bag and the UPC code is located on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag. The impacted products were distributed in OH, NY and WI. Consumers are advised to check product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production description, UPC codes, product lot code and Best if Used by Date listed above.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Only Dole™ Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit with the exact UPC code, lot code and Best if Used by Date identified above are included in the recall. Consumers who have any remaining product should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111 , which is open 24 hours a day.