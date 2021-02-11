Delayed Openings and Rescheduled Vaccinations for Thursday, February 11
This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.
Winter weather is expected in many parts of north Mississippi on Thursday.
Vaccination Sites
Several Mississippi State Department of Health drive-through vaccination sites in north Mississippi scheduled for Thursday, February 11 will automatically be rescheduled for a later date due to weather.
- De Soto and Lafayette county sites will be rescheduled to Saturday, February 20.
- Panola County will be rescheduled to Tuesday, February 16.
- Washington County will be rescheduled to Thursday, February 18.
County Health Departments
County health departments in the following counties will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 11.
- Bolivar
- Coahoma
- De Soto
- Marshall
- Panola
- Quitman
- Sunflower
- Tate
- Tunica
- Washington
