Delayed Openings and Rescheduled Vaccinations for Thursday, February 11

Winter weather is expected in many parts of north Mississippi on Thursday.

Vaccination Sites

Several Mississippi State Department of Health drive-through vaccination sites in north Mississippi scheduled for Thursday, February 11 will automatically be rescheduled for a later date due to weather.

De Soto and Lafayette county sites will be rescheduled to Saturday, February 20.

Panola County will be rescheduled to Tuesday, February 16.

Washington County will be rescheduled to Thursday, February 18.

County Health Departments

County health departments in the following counties will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 11.