Manuel Bechter Inspiring New Generation of Creative Photographers with Innovative Photo Tricks & Ideas

GRAZ, AUSTRIA, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspiring and traditional photographers from around the world are being inspired by the innovative and creative work of Manuel Bechter Manuel Bechter is a 28-year-old creative photographer and model from Graz, Austria. Since 2019, Bechter has been taking photographs, with himself as the model, and posting them on his social media accounts for his followers. Once he hit 5k followers on Instagram, Bechter made the decision to create more value for his fans and began developing his online presence even further through creative photography.Recently, Bechter has seen a rapid increase in the number of followers on his Instagram page . Having reached the 1 million follower milestone, Bechter is rising in popularity not only due to his stunning creative photographs, but also because he shares the insider tricks he and his team use to create his masterpieces. Through sharing his knowledge and passion, other aspiring creative photographers from around the world are able to imitate his work and create their own pictures.“Since I really started taking photography seriously, I always try to make my pictures as creative as possible, so they stand out from other ordinary images,” says Bechter. “Now, my goal is to educate and inspire more people in the area of creative photography and photography in general.”To create his stunning works of art, Bechter uses water, fire, light, optical illusions, and other effects and elements to make his photos stand out. Bechter’s tricks can be utilized with both traditional cameras and smartphone users, making his approach appealing to a wide variety of individuals.A testament to his passion and talent, Bechter’s Instagram profile was the fastest growing IG profile in Austria in 2020, with over 900k followers. Currently, Bechter’s Instagram profile is now the most followed photography profile and one of the most followed profiles in all of Austria.All of Bechter’s pictures and videos are created in collaboration with his friends, particularly Manuel “Romez” Rom (@romez.cc), who is also a photographer.For more information about Manuel Bechter, please visit his Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/manuel_bechter/ or on TikTok @manuel_bechter.About Manuel BechterManuel Bechter is a 28-year-old creative photography content creator from Austria. Bechter models for his own photos and has been pursuing his passion for creative photography since 2019 when he purchased his first professional camera.