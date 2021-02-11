Creative Singularity: When AI Rules Streetwear Fashion

Creative Singularity

Creative singularity is when artificial intelligence reaches its potentials to overtake human creativity. Urbancoolab is creating an algorithm for culture.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urbancoolab announces the official launch of its artificial intelligence streetwear design platform after two years of development and six months of a successful pilot. The robo-designer collaborates with cross-disciplinary creatives including musicians and designers to create and market their own streetwear capsules; further their creative dialogues and amplify their voices.

Originality is over value in the design industry. Creating a completely original piece of work is unachievable because design is the process of rearranging existing elements into new configurations or injecting new ones into old. Styles, tropes, colors, inspirations, popular culture, language and symbols are the materials, and it is the measure of a designer’s ability to reposition these in the most successful way for the audience that determines the creative and artistic value of a design. Creativity is often linked to randomness, however there can never really be true randomness in design. At some point creators make a choice of process. Ai has the ability to create exciting design while also taking consideration of market context.

Urbancoolab has worked through many of these problems and STiCH is the world’s first commercialized AI design platform. The Ai machine has gone through over 24 months of cultural immersion of streetwear, luxury fashion and popular culture and has since advanced its technology using generative adversarial networks, consisting of two machine intelligences that work against each other to come up with creative designs.

The streetwear industry is undergoing a structural transformation. The streetwear industry is flooded with low quality and unsophisticated design, with that in mind, Urbancoolab Is potentially a game changer for the streetwear industry. For established brands, they want to do more in the way of collaborating with up-and-coming creators to help diversify their artistic language and leverage their cultural credibility.

Founded in 2018, urbancoolab was created out of the two co-founders’ idea of bringing Ai into the creative industry and dissatisfaction with the proliferation of low quality streetwear design, the US$200 billion industry needs innovation for the next phase of growth. The company’s mission is to unlock the potential of human + machine creativity — by giving a million creative people the opportunity to monetize their stories and social captial and millions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by it. The co-founders believe streetwear is a form of contemporary art; by using any means including artificial intelligence necessary to create something that is impactful and that the brand and audience are both emotionally tied to can power streetwear to the future.

Urbancoolab has an exciting roster of multidisciplinary ‘Coolaborations’ dropping this Spring includes:

BigKlit - The self-proclaimed “Queen of Hell” is in the game of pushing listeners to their outermost limits. The riot rapper’s signature sound includes a high-pitched squeal set against thumping baselines in a manner that shocks and awes.

Billie Newland - The in-demand social media maven who provides informative style tips, beauty hacks and general lifestyle advice to an audience keen on becoming the best versions of themselves.

Chris Crack - The famous artist dropped six full-length albums in 2018 alone; each receiving praise from those within the rap community. B

Colemen Hell - The ultra-talented songwriter that always seems one song away from superstardom. He’s got a polished, mainstream tightness to his music and aesthetic that earned his popularity.

Command Sisters - Sarah and Charlotte Command are a singer/songwriter duo on the road to creative enlightenment. Raised on the foundation of country music, the band does well to combine the instrumentation and storytelling aspects central to country music into the world of alternative rock.

Kiesza - Award-winning electro-pop performer was winner at Canada’s Juno Music Awards with a total total of three JUNO Awards.

11LIT3S Tiago Carvalho, affectionately known as 11 LIT3S, is an on-the-rise R&B artist hailing from Portugal.

Layla Luciano - The fierce fitness instructor whose long list of accomplishments is as diverse as is impressive and a fixture in NYC’s highly-competitive fitness scene.

Lost Tapes - The non-profit organization shines a spotlight on the disproportionate affect mental heath has on the music industry.

Shamir The artist came into his own as a genre-mingling indie artist who creates art based on how he’s feeling in the moment. His expressive catalog covers everything from lo-fi indie folk, up-tempo pop, grunge rock and everything in between.

Sandy Gill - Being an accomplished fashion stylist/influencer outfitting the likes of Lilly Singh or Hassan Minaj for various red carpet affairs.

Slick Rick - Legendary rapper Slick Rick first hit the scene in the mid ‘80s. Best known as an influential storyteller, the Bronx-based rapper helped parlay hip-hop’s grassroots movement.

SmifnWesson - The legendary music group representing Bed-Stuy and Brownsville, Brooklyn, who emerged during hip-hop's golden era.

About Urbancoolab:

Urbancoolab is an Artificial Intelligence-powered creative design platform that collaborates with humans to design and produce streetwear. Designs are performed by its resident robo-designer, STiCH. Co-founded by Idris Mootee and Javier Mootee, the company’s mission is to discover the next generation of streetwear maestros. Urbancoolab also operates Urbancoolx - a streetwear marketplace that offers exclusive items and unexpected designs from some of the world’s most radical, creative, and influential streetwear artists.