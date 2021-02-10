Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interface, Inc. Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Since 2018 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of Interface, Inc. (“Interface” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TILE) breached their fiduciary duties to Interface and the Company’s shareholders.

The investigation concerns, among other things, whether certain officers and/or directors of Interface made false and/or misleading statements about the Company’s historical quarterly (“EPS”) calculations and rounding practices.

If you have held Interface stock continuously since 2018 and wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm’s investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

 


