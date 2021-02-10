Associa N.N. Jaeschke Adds New Community to Growing Client List

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa N.N. Jaeschke, Inc. recently added a new community to its growing client list.

Located in Carlsbad, CA, the new community features 94 condo homes that overlook the La Costa golf course, a 36-hole champion golf course. Residents of this scenic community enjoy access to a pool and tennis courts, as well as easy accessibility to many nearby dining and shopping options. As the managing agent for this new property, Associa N.N Jaeschke will provide unmatched customer service and excellent community guidance.

“Associa N.N. Jaeschke is proud to have been chosen as the trusted management partner of this beautiful community,” stated Michael Egleston, Associa N.N. Jaeschke president. “Our team looks forward to implementing one-of-a-kind management services and partnering with the association’s board of directors to achieve their ultimate community vision.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com