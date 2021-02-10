XP Sports™ Launches Partnership With TikTok® Star, Twitch® Streamer and Content Creator Onlyjayus

As part of the agreement, Onlyjayus will be integrating XP Sports™ products into her Twitch streams and popular TikTok® videos that garner millions of views each day

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Sports™ (www.xpsports.com), a gaming supplement brand that supports mental focus and amplifies clarity, has announced the launch of a new partnership with up-and-coming streamer, and content creator onlyjayus, who is also known as Jayus and Isabella Avila. The 21-year-old, with 10.1 million TikTok® followers to date, signed a one-year influencer partnership agreement with XP Sports™.

Onlyjayus started posting videos in early 2019 and went viral posting fact-based videos, as well as comedic, but informational videos about science and psychology. The internet’s favorite weird fact finder has generated almost 470 million likes on her videos as of January 2021, spreading lots of laughter and positivity through her videos. A love of video games recently inspired onlyjayus to break into the video game streaming realm. Drawing on her audience from videos, onlyjayus’s streamingfollowing has quickly grown to 122,000 followers – making her a perfect partner for XP Sports™.

XP Sports™ was launched in the Summer of 2020 after seeing a need in the gaming community for custom-tailored products formulated specifically for gamers. The gaming energy supplements are engineered to enhance the gaming experience and offer specific benefits such as supporting eye health, mental focus, boosting alertness, and amplifying energy for better performance. With products scientifically developed for gamers like Boost Energy Drinks and Powders, Gummies and Zero-Lag pills, XP Sports™ is thrilled to bring their unique product assortment to the gaming and esports space.

"I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity to partner with XP Sports™,” said onlyjayus. “Their range of products helps boost my energy to get through my busy days as a content creator."

As part of the partnership, XP Sports™ will be able to utilize onlyjayus’s streams, and social media accounts to promote XP Sports™ over the next year, seamlessly integrating the gaming energy supplement brand’s products into her streams and popular vidwos that garner millions of views each day. To date, onlyjayus has more than 670,000 Instagram® followers, over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube® – with her videos being viewed more than 5.3 million times in total, and over 36,000 followers on Twitter® . She also hosts the Know It All podcast in which she looks for answers to all the questions that come up while watching popular shows.

“Onlyjayus has a unique ability to connect with audiences authentically across a multitude of different platforms and that’s part of her appeal,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the maker of the XP Sports™ brand. “The crossover appeal of Jayus in gaming, humor and the occasional educational value delivered via some of her fun facts is an asset to informing consumers about XP Sports™.

By delivering specific benefits sought after by today’s gamers, XP Sports™ is confident it’ll be a staple of any serious gamer’s routine. XP Sports™ supplements are available for purchase on xpsports.com, Amazon.com, and at select retailers.

About XP Sports™

XP Sports™ is a gaming and esports supplement brand based in Oakville, Canada. Launched in 2020, the brand saw a need in the gaming community for custom-tailored products formulated specifically for the unique needs that arise in the gaming arena.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as XP Sports™, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. XP Sports™ was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

