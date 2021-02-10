Kelly Education, the Nation’s Largest Education Talent Provider, Launches Tutoring Solutions

New service aligns with curriculum inside schools

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The effects of the pandemic on a generation of students is well-documented, with students expected to lose as much as a year of learning. To support both students and teachers, Kelly Education—the largest preK-12 education talent provider in the country—is launching virtual and in-person tutoring services in schools, to help address this loss.



Kelly Education, an established presence inside schools across 42 states, will closely partner with teachers to ensure tutoring meets individual student’s needs. The program will be uniquely embedded within each school, so tutoring is more accessible to students, and will focus on core academic areas such as math, science, reading and language arts. The program aligns with the school district’s instructional plan, curriculum, and desired student progress.

“Tutoring is a natural extension of what we already do to impact student achievement. With a talent pool of thousands of diverse educators across the U.S., most of whom are familiar faces inside schools, we will help not only our students, but teachers too, who have been stretched thin during the pandemic,” says Nicola Soares, president of Kelly Education. “Bringing in qualified tutors is something we can do to support teachers’ loads and ease parents’ concerns.”

The quality of tutors has a direct impact on student achievement. A survey of certified teachers in Kelly’s talent pool shows the majority are actively tutoring now. Some are educators starting their careers or are retired educators who have many years of experience helping students succeed. About 48 percent of Kelly’s talent pool identifies as diverse, which more closely mirrors the student population.

Well-executed programs have proven to help students catch up quickly – a vital step as the nation overcomes the effects of the pandemic. Kelly’s Tutoring Solutions are designed with insights based on its work with school districts over the past 20 years. Upon completing a needs assessment, the education team develops a plan to show how an effective tutoring program should be structured, including consistent support and curriculum-aligned tutoring instruction that’s embedded within classroom instruction. Districts that face challenges structuring and managing a tutoring program with limited resources will find a more turn-key solution for managing payroll, training and onboarding, and oversite of the tutoring workforce and outcomes.

Soares says, “When it comes to developing the workforce for generations to come, school districts have an opportunity in this moment. Together, we have the ability to raise the bar for our communities and make education stronger.”

