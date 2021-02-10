Konica Minolta Expands bizhub® i-Series Line with New A4 Monochrome Devices

Three Multifunctional Printers Complete A4 Offering

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in world-class printing technology, is excited to announce the latest addition to its new generation of the bizhub A4 series, the bizhub 4750i and the 4050i monochrome MFPs and the bizhub 4700i monochrome single function printer (SFP), completing its A4 line.

The bizhub 4750i and 4050i replace the bizhub 4752 and 4052 and the bizhub 4700i replaces the 4702P. The 4750i has a speed of up to 50 ppm, 4050i is up to 42 ppm, and the 4700i SFP is up to 50 ppm, all faster than their color printer counterparts. All models offer reduced running costs over their predecessors, and the bizhub 4750i and 4050i have color scanning capabilities.

“Our updated A4 lineup features nearly identical user interface and software compatibility, consistent with our award-winning A3 products, with everything from the engines to the toner made by Konica Minolta. We are also pleased to be able to offer our clients a more affordable price and smaller footprint with the same functionality they expect from all our MFPs,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “With the addition of these new monochrome models, our A4 product line is now complete, providing the ease of use we have become known for in the industry with the choice of color or black and white.”

The ease and simplicity of the upgraded bizhub A4 MFPs feature a modernized user interface that is intuitive and efficient, offering the user clear and short steps for completing tasks. The models are equipped with standard 5 GB memory, a 256 GB solid state drive (SSD), PS, PCL & XPS Controller, Wireless Connectivity and Web Browser, Super G3 Fax (standard on the 4750i and optional on the 4050i), Standard Gigabit Ethernet, Duplex Unit, 80-sheet Dual Scan Document Feeder, Standard USB 2.0 (supports local printing), Toner (Yield: 20K), Imaging Unit and many other features.

The 4700i SFP offers 4 GB standard memory, includes PS, PCL & XPS controller, an Automatic Duplex Unit, 500-sheet Paper Cassette, Fast Ethernet, High-speed USB 2.0 Host, 20K Toner Cartridge, and a 200K Imaging Unit. All machines ship with generous, full-size 20K toner cartridges rather than "starter" cartridges. Security for the bizhub A4 series remains a high priority, with all of the standard features included to secure customers’ data, plus the optional Bitdefender virus scan on the MFP devices to ensure customers’ data is always protected.

Customers looking for a mixed fleet of A4 and A3 printers will experience the same award-winning user interface, functionality and platform offered by the entire bizhub i-Series line. Konica Minolta’s line of A3 printers recently received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award.

The web browser is standard and the Konica Minolta MarketPlace is enabled and ready to use on the bizhub 4750i and 4050i. The Konica Minolta MarketPlace is a great source for cutting-edge technology, with new apps being developed to make the i-Series MFPs even more powerful in all the right categories. Scanning, printing, social networking, security, document management and cloud-based apps are all easy to access and designed to help increase productivity.

In addition, the i-Series MFPs support Konica Minolta’s new free Personalize app and Personalize with Follow-You Persona subscriptions, which offer users the ability to customize the display of their MFPs according to their individual preferences upon authenticating to the device. Functions and features as well as their language of choice can be matched to their own individual working behavior and routines, decreasing the time employees spend in front of their devices and increasing efficiency and operational cost savings.

Features include:

5 GB Memory pre-installed (4750i/4050i); 4 GB Memory pre-installed (4700i)

256 GB self-encrypting, high performance solid state drive, which is faster and more secure than conventional hard disk technology (4750i/4050i)

“Floating” Panel with new UI that requires fewer clicks to complete common tasks; “Classic” UI can also be used

Secure network integration, data encryption and advanced user authentication

Mobile Connectivity to print anytime from anywhere

Reduced energy consumption and costs

Short warm-up time

MarketPlace pre-installed, with three popular free apps included (4750i/4050i)

Personalize with Follow-You Persona (optional on 4750i/4050i)

Bitdefender Anti-Virus Scan (MFP option)

Konica Minolta has received many more industry accolades for its bizhub i-Series, including Keypoint Intelligence’s Buyers Lab (BLI) PaceSetter award 2020-2021 in Ease of Use: Enterprise Devices, the international Red Dot and Good Design awards for product design, ASTOR Homeland Security Awards and Better Buys Editor’s Choice awards.

The bizhub i-Series monochrome devices offer versatile configurations to meet customer requirements in terms of workflow, applications and budget. Learn more online about the bizhub 4750i, 4050i and 4700i.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

