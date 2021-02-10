Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is Expected to Reach $22.16 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, issues associated with kidney transplants, and increase in the prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases fuel the growth of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. By type, the hemodialysis segment held the major share in 2019. By geography, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market was pegged at $15.68 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $22.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, issues associated with kidney transplants, and increase in the prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases fuel the growth of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. On the other hand, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and rise in improved market strategies by key players are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market has not been much impacted in the pandemic situation, as the rules and regulations pertaining to covid-19 have not been enacted on the healthcare sector.

Nevertheless, major surgeries such as kidney transplants were reportedly postponed during the first phase of the lockdown, thereby striking the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market to some extent.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is analyzed across type, dialysis site, modality, product, and region. Based on type, the hemodialysis segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to dominate by the end of 2027. The peritoneal dialysis segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on product, the consumables segment contributed to 92% of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The same region would also register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% by 2027. The other three regions covered in the market report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Cook Group, Angiodynamics Inc., Medtronic PLC, and Asahi Kasei Corp. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

