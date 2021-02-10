Cell Separation Technologies Market is Expected to Reach $28.76 Billion by 2027: Says Allied Market Research

Surge in number of patients suffering from chronic disease, rise in focus on personalized medicines, and rapid technological advancements fuel the growth of the global cell separation technologies market. Moreover, based on region, the market across North America has dominated globally in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report Published by Allied Market Research, the global Cell Separation Technologies Market was estimated at $8.63 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $28.76 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/398



Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 has upsurged the demand for next-generation technology that facilitates current research and advanced diagnostic testing.

A huge number of cell separation technology companies have presented their products to study Covid-19 infection and boost vaccine development.

The cell separation technologies market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the consumables segment held the highest share in the market in 2019, with around three-fifths of the global market. On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end user, the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around three-fourths of the global cell separation technologies market. Furthermore, the segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/398



Based on region, the global market across North America dominated the market with largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Major market players profiled in the global cell separation technologies market report include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Miltenyi Biotec Inc., Merck KGaA, Stemcell Technologies Inc., Pluriselect GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

