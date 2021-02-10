Global Trends in Private Tutoring Market Size Will Grow to USD 1, 90,192 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Private Tutoring Market in 2018 was approximately USD 1, 02,780 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% and is anticipated to reach around USD 1, 90,192 Million by 2027. Top market players are TutorZ, New Oriental, American Tutor, Xueda Education, MindLaunch, Web International English, MandarinRocks, Chegg.com and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Private Tutoring Market By Type (Online and Blended) and By End-User (Preschool Children, Primary School Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, and College Students): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2027".

“According to the research study, the global Private Tutoring Market was estimated at USD 1, 02,780 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1, 90,192 Million by 2027. The global Private Tutoring Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026”.

Private tutoring involves structured activity sets, which are designed exclusive of the classroom teaching procedures in schools, with the main aim to improve a pupil’s school performance. Private tutoring, also known as shadow tutoring, is a teaching method offered to a student or small group of students by a tutor. Private tutors provide one-on-one educational help to elementary and secondary school students and even to adults. Online tutoring is the process of tutoring via a virtual/online environment or networked environment where the teachers and learners are separated by space and time. Online tutoring, as a reflection of the internet diversity, is practiced via several different approaches. The term blended learning involves the practice of using both online and in-person learning experiences while teaching pupils. In a blended-learning course, students attend a traditional classroom setting along with independently completing online aspects of the course outside of the classroom.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Private Tutoring Market?

3) Who are the top market players in the Private Tutoring Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Private Tutoring Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Rising demand for online educational platforms majorly driving the private tutoring market

Online education is highly efficient in providing education to different types of learners. Online education is an extremely flexible and convenient learning method. The wide range of advantages of online education in comparison to the traditional method and rising youth awareness are leading to a students’ shift to online education. The rising demand for online video lectures and paper solving tricks among the students is the major factor fueling the global private tutoring market.

Top Market Players:

American Tutor

Xueda Education

MindLaunch

New Oriental

TutorZ

Web International English

Other market prominent players

The blended segment is projected to grow rapidly in the type segment

The blended segment accounted for a major share of the private tutoring market in 2017. This segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7% over the forecast time period. Since online teaching methods were introduced in the last few years, the online teaching staff still lacks the skills for effective use of the online platforms. This drawback of the online segment will fuel the blended segment’s rapid growth in the years ahead.

High school students are likely to lead the end-user segment in the future

The high school students segment held around 29% of the global private tutoring market in 2017. The ever-increasing competition among students across the world for getting admissions to renowned colleges and growing private tutoring awareness, among both students and parents, are projected to fuel this segment’s development in the future.

The study provides a decisive view of the private tutoring market by segmenting it based on type, connector type, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027.

The most significant growth factor driving the private tutoring market is the growing number of student enrollment. The sky-rocketing competition among the students and growing awareness among the global population regarding good education and scoring top-level grades for a secured future is fuelling the enrollment of students in private tutorial centers. With the increase in the disposable income of the people in the developing nations of the world and the presence of dual-income in various households, parents are willingly enrolling their children in private tutorials to manage their children’s learning requirements. There has been an accelerating rate of enrollment in the emerging economies of the Asian Pacific, such as India and China.

By type, the market is categorized into online and blended. The end-user segment includes college students, high school students, middle school students, primary school students, and preschool children.

Asia Pacific to record highest CAGR over the estimated timeline

The Asia Pacific private tutoring market is likely to register the highest CAGR in the future, due to the rising awareness regarding the importance of quality education, escalating investments made in education, and accelerating disposable income of the regional population.

Browse the full “Private Tutoring Market By Type (Online and Blended) and By End-User (Preschool Children, Primary School Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, and College Students): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2027" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/private-tutoring-market-by-type-online-and-blended-170

This report segments the private tutoring market into:

Global Private Tutoring Market: By Type

Online

Blended

Global Private Tutoring Market: By End-User

Preschool Children

Primary School Students

Middle School Students

High School Students

College Students

