6.8% Growth Rate for Dried Blueberries Market by Product Type, Nature, End Use, and Distribution Channel

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “Dried Blueberries Market to 2027” the dried blueberries market was valued at US$ 4,173.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,024.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2020–2027. Growing consciousness regarding health- and wellness, and surge in the popularity of natural products drive the market growth. However, high prices of dried blueberries hamper the market growth.

In 2019, North America dominated the dried blueberries market and accounted for more than one-third of the total market. Increasing health-related concerns and inclination toward healthy lifestyle among consumers are boosting the dried blueberries market in North America. On the basis of product type, the overall market is segmented into freeze dried, sun dried, infused dried, and others. The infused dried segment dominated the dried blueberries market in 2019, with nearly half of the global market share. On the basis of nature, the dried blueberries market is segmented into organic and conventional, and the market for organic dried blueberries is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of end use, the dried blueberries market is segmented into bakery products, confectionaries, dairy products, beverages, cereal and snack bars, and others. The bakery products segment is projected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period. The market, by distribution channel, is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others; the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market in 2019.

Being one of the popular fruits, blueberries are used in various food & beverages applications in the form of fresh or processed fruits, juices, and dried or infused berries, among others. Dried blueberries have rich dietary fiber content as well as low fat and sodium content, and they benefit the consumers through slow absorption of carbohydrates and fats. Blueberries are ranked among the super fruits due to high antioxidant content. The American Cancer Society has included blueberries at the top of its list of foods beneficial in the lowering the risk of certain types of cancer. The fruit is a source of pterostilbene that has been linked to reducing the risk of colon cancer. Also, blueberries help in lowering the blood pressure and prevents the development of heart diseases. Blueberries have also been found to be beneficial in maintaining brain functioning and improve sharpness of memory. Thus, rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of this fruit among consumers boosts the dried blueberries market growth.

In terms of product type, the infused dried blueberries dominated market and accounted for ~46% of the market share in 2019. The dried fruits can be infused with fruit juices or sugar solutions. Consumers are more inclined toward products with high nutritional content; thus, dried blueberries market players are offering products infused with fruit juices to meet these demands. In terms of nature, the organic segment is projected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. On the basis of end use, the bakery products segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the rise in use of dried blueberries in a wide range of bakery products such as bread, rolls, cookies, pies, pastries, and muffins. In terms of distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the dried blueberries market in 2019, with nearly one-third market share.

Graceland Fruit; Karen's Naturals; Meduri Farms Inc.; Naturipe Farms, LLC; and Shoreline Fruit LLC are the key companies operating in the dried blueberries market. These companies provide dried blueberries for different applications such as cereal, nut cluster, trail mixes, snack pack, muffin or bread mix, cracker, baked item, topping, and confectionery production. They generally operate their production and distribution facilities in various countries worldwide, which help them cater to a broader customer base. In March 2018, Kiantama, one of the significant players in dried blueberry market, received the Japanese Agricultural Standards (JAS) certification for its organic wild berries. JAS is the high value certificate in the world, and Kiantama is the first Finnish company to receive JAS certification.

