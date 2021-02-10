Questex Announces Sensors Converge 2021 this June 22-24 in San Jose, California – Where Design Innovation Meets Tech Innovation

One event covering the biggest design engineering trends

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex and the Fierce Technology Group announced today Sensors Converge 2021, a live, in-person experience, June 22-24, 2021 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, where the design engineering community can come together safely, to network, share ideas, discover technologies, and define the future roadmap for the sensors and electronics industry. From sensors and chips to the cloud, Sensors Converge will cover the technologies and applications driving innovation today.

Karen Field, Group Content Director, Fierce Electronics and Sensors Converge said, “Over the years, our event has expanded and diversified to include the electronics technologies and embedded systems that work hand-in-hand with sensors, as well as new and emerging application areas such as IoT, Connectivity, Autonomous Vehicles, and more. This convergence has led to a focus on the challenges and opportunities in product design, showcasing a community of design engineers with real-world experience sharing their best practices, strategies for success and the technologies used to make it all happen. We’re excited to carry that same focus to Sensors Coverage 2021, where we will reunite the sensors and electronics community. If you’re part of the design engineering community, we hope you’ll join us.”

Key highlights of Sensors Converge 2021:

Immersive Education: a dynamic educational experience comprised of technical sessions and tutorials conducted by subject matter experts and speakers with practical experience. Featuring engineers sharing real stories and technology applications, the program will cover tracks including Embedded Technology, Autonomous Technologies, Industrial & Environmental Sensing, Intelligent Sensing, IoT & Wireless, 5G, Energy Harvesting, Interoperability, COVID-19 Technologies, IIoT, MedTech, and Smart Buildings & Cities.

Live Training Workshops: training sessions offering deep dives into specific technologies presented by speakers and trainers with technical expertise.

Newest Tech & Innovations: 200+ confirmed exhibitors showcasing hundreds of the latest sensor technologies in action.

Interactive Tech Zones & Demos: expo floor areas offering an exclusive focus on Sensors, Autonomous, Embedded, IoT & Wireless, MEMS, and Emerging Technologies, as well as live demos of new and innovative products.

Theater of Touchless Technology: see some of the newest and never before seen touchless tech on display.

In-Person Networking: Catch up with colleagues and make new contacts through safe networking opportunities, including roundtables, outdoor lunches, meetups, and more.

The call for speakers and panels is now open through Friday, February 26. To apply today, click here. Registration for Sensors Converge 2021 opens soon. To learn more, visit: sensorsexpo.com.

“We’re excited to curate this live, in-person experience for the design engineering community in 2021,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Marketing & Event Director, Sensors. “Our top priority is keeping our community safe. We’ve been working closely with Team San Jose from the McEnery Convention Center and plan to take every step available to create a safe and secure show experience so exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, and speakers can interact, conduct meetings, and form meaningful relationships.”

Following federal and local guidelines, Questex has crafted unique protocols for each event experience, which includes on-site COVID-19 testing, event-specific health and safety initiatives for every event as well as on-site health and safety guidelines. For more details on the health and safety protocols, please visit https://questex.com/event-safety/.

