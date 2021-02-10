Hard Seltzers Market Size Worth USD 1,649.96 Million by 2026 at 7.69% CAGR | Rise in Preference for Low ABV Content Drinks Driving Global Industry, Says Market Research Future (MRFR)

Prominent Companies operating in the Global Hard Seltzers Market include Mark Anthony Brands (US), Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC (US), Molson Coors Beverage Company (US), Constellation Brands, Inc. (US), Boston Beer Co. (US), Polar Beverages (US), Blitz-Weinhard Brewing Co.’s (US), Craft Cocktail Company (US), Oskar Blues (US), and Diageo Plc. (UK)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the global Hard Seltzers Market 2020 through the analysis period till 2026. Through the review period, the Hard Seltzer Market is expected to exhibit 7.69% CAGR. By 2026, the worldwide hard seltzer market can size can touch USD 1,649.96 Mn.

Smirnoff, a Russia-based vodka brand, affirms hard seltzer to be the next big drink. Its low carb and alcohol content features are observed to secure place in the expanding population of fitness conscious people. Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the inclination of people towards low alcohol by volume drinks can promote the hard seltzers market on a global scale. Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, headquartered in Missouri, US; is a well-known brewing company that announced its investment over 1 USD Bn in brew production facilities as consumption of hard seltzer trends. Modern manufacturing technologies are deployed to accelerate operations and effective promotion strategies are adopted to improve sales. Companies are also investing considerably in product design to offer high consumer experience by launching several new flavors among other initiatives. Increase in research for the development of new brew formulation and investment in the same by reputed players can significantly contribute to the rise of the worldwide hard seltzer market.

Robust Marketing Campaigns Adopted by Key Players to Earn Revenue

The surge in demand for drinks that are gluten-free and have low ABV content across different regions is creating multiple growth scopes that is encouraging multiple local players for innovations. Different manufacturers are also running marketing campaigns to have wider penetration and create global foothold. MRFR profiled some of the worldwide key players to study the hard seltzer market. They are;

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC (US)

Constellation Brands

Molson Coors Beverage Company (US)

Boston Beer Co. (US)

Blitz-Weinhard Brewing Co.’s (US)

Polar Beverages (US)

Craft Cocktail Company (US)

Diageo Plc. (UK)

Oskar Blues (US)

Segmental Analysis of Market

The segment study of the global hard seltzers market is done by Distribution Channel, Flavor, and Packaging Type. Insights on the hard seltzer market that is based on segment analysis can provide indispensable data to investors to make rational decision, especially in COVID 19 pandemic.

Berry Flavors Witness High Traction

The flavor-based segments of the seltzer market are pineapple, lime, berries, grapefruit, blends, and orange among others. The berries segment can rise at high CAGR due to the wide availability of different types of flavors of berries. The growing inclination of people towards berries hard seltzers can contribute to the expansion of the market in the years to come. MRFR study suggests that the blends segment can witness rapid expansion in the review period.

Can Package Promotes Consumer Convivence

The packaging type-based segments of the hard seltzers market are cans and bottles. The cans segment can acquire high revenue at decent CAGR in the forecast period. Increase in demand for can packed hard seltzers due to effective design can support the market expansion in the analysis period. The growing adoption of bottled hard seltzer due to their effective design and ease of use can contribute to the rise of the market in the analysis tenure.

Liquor Stores to Exhibit High Sales

The distribution channel-based segments of the hard seltzer market are non-store based and store-based. The store-based segment study comprises liquor stores, and supermarkets & hypermarkets among others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment can surge at high pace in the analysis period. The liquor stores segment is observed to gain considerable traction due to the ease of distribution of hard seltzersfrom these stores. The non-store-based segment of the hard seltzer market is expected to exhibit high growth pace in the review tenure.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis of the market offers insights into the country-wise progress of the market. Strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat analysis of the hard seltzer market are recorded in the report.

The Americas to Hold Several Growth Opportunities

The Americas and Asia Pacific are observed as excellent hotspots for the global market. In the Americas, the market is expected to secure the largest market share by 2026. Product launches is observed to playcrucial role in the regional market. The widespread recognition of new products in this region can favor the market upsurge. For instance, Sudwerk Brewing Co., a California-based company launched Life Is Hard Seltzer, a new product in 2020.

APAC Hard Seltzers Market to Rise Exponentially

In Asia Pacific, the hard seltzer market is expected to rise at 17.0% CAGR by 2026. The regional hard seltzer market is observed to hold strong potential. Australia and South Korea are regions in APAC that hosts different companies dedicated to launchnew products for their high buyer base. To illustrate, Fellr, an Australian brew company, launched two alcoholic seltzers flavors in Dry and Lime and Lime and Soda.

Europe Market Driven by High Demand of Hard Seltzer among Millennials

In Europe, the availability of products with different flavors that include grapefruit flavors, black cherry, and passionfruit, can also benefit the market in the years to come. Key causes that can favor the hard seltzer market are preferences of consumer for low calories, and alcohol content, and gluten free beverages. In addition, the rise in consumption of millennial for different types of flavored alcoholic beverages can boosts EU market in the years to come.

