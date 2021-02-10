Frozen Bakery Products Market Size to Touch USD 26,366.8 Million Revenue by 2027 at 7.50% CAGR, Estimates Market Research Future (MRFR)

Top Companies operating in Frozen Bakery Products Market are Grupo Bimbo S.A.B.de C.V.(Mexico), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Associated British Foods PLC (UK), General Mills Inc. (US), Lantmännen Unibake (Denmark), Kellogg Company (US), Aryzta AG (Switzerland), Vandemoortele NV (Belgium), Europastry S.A. (Spain), and Cole’s Quality Food Inc. (US)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frozen Bakery Products Market Overview:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR) experts, the Frozen Bakery Products Market is predicted to reach a 7.50 % CAGR that will enable the achievement of revenues at USD 26,366.8 Mn by 2027.

Frozen bakery food products are prepared, frozen, and packed so that the customers need only to heat and assemble them before consumption. The mounting demand for convenience food is a key factor for the popularity of frozen bakery products because the rising number of working women and the combined retail industry's spread are the main factors for the global market's growth for frozen bakery items.

The consumer food & beverage industry primarily encountered elevated demand for nourishing food items such as kitchen staples and long shelf-life consumables due to the worldwide pandemic crisis and the continual lockdown across countries. The need for frozen food products, fruits and vegetables, eggs, flour, and whole grains, among others, saw a significant increase In the early periods of the crisis. Many manufacturers responded optimistically to this development, such as Weston Foods, which invested approximately USD 19.4 million to add new resources and expand its bakery network output.

The investment counted in the setting up a new pressed tortilla line at the business's 82,000 square-foot bread and rolls baking factory in Calgary. The innovative high-speed line produces traditional pressed flour tortillas in an assortment of sizes and includes several vision systems that guarantee consistent shape, color, and size.

Latest Trends Post COVID-19 Outbreak:

Consumers pick convenience food options now more than before because they can easily eat and have better nutritional content in their diets without actually cooking. Along with the increasing commonness of convenience foods, the improved spending potential is anticipated to propel the frozen baking items market. Well-established in-store coffee shops, bakeries, and quick-service restaurants are a part of the frozen bakery product market.

These outlets quickly are grasping the prospects related to frozen baked goods such as affordability, greater comfort, and a wide variety of product variability. ifiGOURMET, a principal dealer and supplier of specialty ingredients for specialists in the bakery, chocolate, pastry, confectionery, and ice cream sectors, has revealed that it has attained its resources of GourmetXpress in California through its division ifiGOURMET West LLC.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/9641

Key Players Locking Horns:

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery declared that the primary bakery manufacturing Superior On Main branded sweet baked goods is transitioning to run as a peanut and tree nut-free facility. The bakery manufactures Madeleines, Éclairs, Brownies, Black & White Cookies, and seasonal and every day Iced Cookies. This is the first major product declaration for Superior on Main under the incorporation of this business into Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, resulting from the acquisition in August 2019.

Key Players operating in market are:

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B.de C.V.(Mexico)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (US)

Associated British Foods PLC (UK)

General Mills Inc. (US)

Lantmännen Unibake (Denmark)

Kellogg Company (US)

Aryzta AG (Switzerland)

Vandemoortele NV (Belgium)

Europastry S.A. (Spain)

Cole’s Quality Food Inc. (US)

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 pages) on Frozen Bakery Products: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/frozen-bakery-products-market-9641

Future Market Growth Factors:

The terms of the deal were not revealed. GourmetXpress is a top dealer of frozen cookies, desserts, cakes, pastries, appetizers, and beverages to culinary specialists in the San Francisco Bay Area. The business supplies over 1,700 of the area's important hotels, corporate campuses, caterers, cafes, hospitals, and universities. It will be combined into ifiGOURMET West and function out of a 28,000square-foot facility situated in South San Francisco.

Segmentation:

The bread & rolls segment in the global market accounted for the prime market share globally and is expected to maintain its lead in the forecast period. However, the pizza & pizza crust segment is anticipated to face the highest 7.96% CAGR development by 2027. The category market share in the global market for frozen products in 2018 was accounted for by the conventional segment. In preparing baking products, the conventional segment's superiority can be due to wheat flour's towering intake. For instance, Gonnella Baking Co., a bread maker of Italian- and French-style bread functioning primarily in the Chicago area in the U.S, is shifting its effort toward its rapidly mounting frozen baked bread business. Gonnella said it will no longer distribute "fresh bread" to restaurants and other food service stores in the Chicago area to accommodate the change. The store-based segment leads the distribution segment due to a one-stop shopping experience. However, the non-store-based segment is anticipated to grow at an advanced CAGR in the forecast period.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/9641

Regional Status and Challenges:

The Asia Pacific frozen bakery products market is anticipated to develop at the quickest CAGR. In emerging nations such as India and China, frozen bakery goods are anticipated to advance due to the evolution in disposable income of these nations' amplifying population. Raw material price instabilities and preference for freshly baked goods are restraints for industry contributors in frozen bakery products. The preference for standard, freshly baked goods, the unstable business situation, and the instability of raw material prices serve as constraints on evolving the frozen baking products market. The United Kingdom is the main provider to the European frozen bakery products market's growth. The use of frozen bakery products is also high in the North American frozen bakery products market, leading to a modest growth rate of 7.35 % during the forecast period is expected for the frozen bakery products market in the region. Dawn Foods, the international bakery manufacturer, is divesting its North American frozen manufacturing venture to Rise Baking Company to focus on building its essential bakery ingredients range and digital future. Rise specializes in delivering artisan bread, frozen cookies, dessert bars, and flatbreads to the in-store bakery sector and foodservice industry. Rise has acquired the business for an undisclosed amount. The transaction comprises of Dawn's North America frozen plants in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Missouri.

Discover more Research Reports Food & Beverages Industry , by Market Research Future:

Frozen Foods Market : Information by Type (Frozen [Fruits & Vegetables, Meat & Poultry and Seafood], Frozen Processed [Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Meat & Poultry, Seafood, Soups and Others], Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Others] and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2026

Frozen Dessert Market : Information By Product Type (Ice Cream, Yogurts, Cakes, Others), Category (Conventional and Sugar-Free), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Others] Non-Store Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2026

Frozen Yogurt Market Research Report: Information by Category (Conventional and Lactose Free), Product Type (Full-Fat, Fat-Free, and Low-Fat), Distribution Channel [Store-Based (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others) and Non-Store Based], and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)— Forecast till 2024

Frozen Processed Meat Market Research Report: Information by Type (Pork, Beef, Chicken, and Others), Process (Cured and Cured), Distribution Channel [Store-Based (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others) and Non-Store-Based], and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2024

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com