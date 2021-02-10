Ebix CEO Robin Raina Forecasts V-shaped Recovery With a 11% to 12% Growth Rate for India in 2021

Predicts a 2-leg race between India and China in the years to come



/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Robin Raina was interviewed on India’s highest watched prime time news show a few days back. In a wide ranging interview, Robin provided his views on a wide variety of topics ranging from the economic recovery and the impact of the recent budget on India’s goals of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

The interview conducted by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Economics Editor Bhaskar Das was telecast on prime time @8.30 pm and can be seen on https://www.ebix.com/07-02-21-nation-wants-to-grow.html

Republic TV is today rated as India’s most watched English news channel in India, with the interview and debate program conducted by Arnab Goswami having a viewership estimated at almost 77% of the total English News viewership in India at that time slot.

EbixCash's Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India's airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash's inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year.

Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries.

