Clover Health Investments, Corp. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) investors that acquired shares between October 6, 2020 and February 3, 2021. Investors have until April 6, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

According to this complaint, investors were misled by Clover and its senior management about the fact that it was the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Investors learned the truth about Clover on February 4, 2021, when a report published by Hindenburg Research stated that Clover has been under active investigation by the DOJ for issues ranging from marketing practices to kickbacks to undisclosed third-party deals. Prior to the merger, Clover did not reveal the existence of the DOJ inquiry. On this news, Clover shares fell $1.72 – or 12% – from a closing price of $13.95 on February 3, 2021 to a closing price of $12.23 on February 4, 2021.

Clover acknowledged on February 5, 2021 that it was aware of the DOJ investigation prior to its entry into the business combination with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, also disclosing that it had received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following publication of Hindenburg's report.

