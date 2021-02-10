Global Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market – Major drivers include an ageing population, and increasing demand for nutritional and functional foods, particularly bakery products - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina CA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rising number of health-conscious consumers, who are inclined toward a healthier lifestyle, have been shifting preferences from artificial ingredients to completely natural products. This creates growth avenues for the market studied.



The global freeze-dried fruit powder market anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The report " Global Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market, By Type (Strawberry Freeze-dried Powder, Cherry Freeze-dried Powder, Apple Freeze-dried Powder, Others); Application (Fortified Foods, Instant Food, Bakery, Snack Bars, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2020, Researchers of Department’s Agricultural Research Service (U.S,) published a finding that freeze-dried strawberry powder is an excellent stabilizer for ice-cream and other frozen dairy desserts. This can positively impact the market in the form of clean label solution.

In February 2020, Paradise Fruits, Germany, launched freeze-dried fruit granules and powders ideal for chocolate, confectionery and baked goods.

Analyst View:

Growing World Population

Advance Technology

With the development of revolutionary technologies, the agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Freeze-dried Fruit Powder Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon product, strawberry freeze-dried powder is projected to witness the highest market share owing to the popularity of the strawberry.

By application, the fortified foods dominates the market due to an extensive application in functional foods and beverages.

By region, Europe Holds the Major Share in the Fruit Powder Market. Germany and France dominate the regional market. The food processing ingredients industry is highly focused on sustainability.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global freeze-dried fruit powder market includes includes Kanegrade Ltd., Verum Ingredients, Inc., Mercer Foods, LLC, SouthAM Freeze Dry, Chaucer Foods Ltd., Halo Corporation Co. Ltd., European Freeze Dry, DMH Ingredients, Watershed Foods LLC and Paradise Fruit Solutions GmbH & Co.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

