ACM Research, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) investors that acquired shares between March 6, 2019 and October 7, 2020. Investors have until February 19, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

J Capital Research issued a report on October 8, 2020 alleging, among other things, that ACM is “over-reporting both revenue and profit.” Citing site visits as well as more than 40 interviews, it was alleged in the report that “[w]hat real profit the company has is apparently being siphoned off to related parties.” The report also concluded revenue is overstated by 15-20% and claimed to have “evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company.”

ACM’s stock price fell $1.09 on this news, or 1.52%, to close at $70.79 per share on October 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

It is alleged in the complaint filed in this class action that throughout the Class Period, ACM made materially misleading and/or false statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the ACM’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, ACM failed to disclose to investors that: (1) revenue and profits had been diverted to undisclosed related parties; (2) ACM’s revenues and profits had been materially overstated; and (3) ACM’s positive statements about the its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times, as a result.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 19, 2021.

